Kate Moss at Paris Fashion Week: Get Her Boots

Listen, Kate Moss may be sort of the original street style icon because everyone from Fashion Toast to Sienna Miller has co-opted her look, but that’s not to venture that she’s the type to pile on the accessories, call up Celine for the newest must-have bag and get her pose on for Tommy Ton.

Nope. Just look at her here at Paris Fashion Week, she’s practically running (gazelle-like, of course) from this photographer. The model who closed Louis Vuitton also isn’t in the latest Proenza paired with Alexander Wang booties and a leather studded Burberry trench just black skinnies, a black leather jacket and some kickass Rag & Bone boots.

If you’re more of the effortless cool sort, you might be eyeing said booties. Get them for $550, at Rag & Bone.

Photo: Bauer Griffin

