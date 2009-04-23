Kate Moss: One Step Ahead of All the Other Balmain Wearing Starlets

Supermodel Kate Moss really got in touch with her inner Judy Jetson yesterday at Shaun Leane’s unveiling of White Light in London. It looks like Kate Moss has used her connections to get her hands on this silver and black striped dress from- get this-Balmain’s fall 2009 collection (yes, we’re talking to you, Beyonce, Rihanna, and all the other celebrities still wearing the spring collection).

Also, is it just me or do celebs believe that the only shoes in existence are those YSL platform pumps? Hello, there are tons of other options. Your footwear doesn’t need to channel Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein or the 6-inch-heels that you would find at Fredericks of Hollywood (or on a stripper pole). These are the least feminine or elegant shoes, and would maybe approach the realms of wearable if they were nude.