Kate Moss’ New Longchamp Collection in Morocco

Kerry Pieri
by
Long before Alexa Chung was working it for Mulberry, Kate Moss once again proved herself quite the “it” chick trendsetter by creating a line of handbags for a heritage Brit brand. Kate is back with another collection for Longchamp and it’s all kinds of 70s chic, as is de rigueur at the moment.

The blonder with bangs Moss was photographed in Morroco by Alasdair McLellan. She actually looks very YSL, which is quite fitting as Morocco was Yves’ very fave place. But this is about the bags which include some oversized leathers, a beachy stripe and refined day selections. Very chic.

