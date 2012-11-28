NSFW: Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell Show Some Skin for Interview Russia’s December Issue

Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell are one of our favorite dynamic duos in the fashion world. The models have supported each other for years and despite their busy schedules, always make it to important events in each other’s lives (i.e. Moss’ wedding and Campbell’s blowout 50th birthday bash for her boyfriend). Now, they’re together for their first shoot since a 2008 Vogue Paris cover—and it’s pretty epic.

The ladies were shot for Interview Russia by famed photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott ditching their clothes for the cover. The editorial titled “I Love You, Kate!” features Moss interviewing Campbell, and we find out a slew of interesting facts including that Campbell’s first public appearance was in a Bob Marley video. Apparently, Campbell was so moved by the situation, stating, “Yeah. I was seven, I think. He was such a handsome man. I remember I started crying when I saw his dreadlocks because I thought they were worms. But he was really, really gentle.”

For more from Moss and Campbell, the full shoot appears in December’s issues of Interview Russia and Interview Germany.