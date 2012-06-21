Kate Moss is a Naked, Wax Angel for a New Art Exhibit

Yes, you read that title correctly.

Fashion photographer/director/artistic genius Nick Knight has casted (literally) supermodel Kate Moss for a wax-resin, polymer blended sculpture, depicting the news-making celeb as a naked angel, with a piece of cloth wrapped around her nether regions. While she is indeed a fashion icon, it looks like Knight is also trying to depict her as a religious icon as well.

According to the SHOWstudio website, the thought behind the sculpture (titled “Kate 2011”) goes a little something like this: “Taking up a pose reminiscent of early Christian iconography and bestowed with a pair of angelic wings, Nick Knight presents celebrity as deity in his depiction of Kate Moss.” Key take-away point here seems to be that celebrities are today’s new “holy” icons.

The site goes on to continue to state, “Pulling on the associations of angels as messengers of both life and death, Knight references memorializing statuary with Moss immortalized in this free standing and entirely accurate effigy.” Wow — that’s some deep serious stuff right there.

In order to replicate Kate Moss’ bod for the artwork, Knight and company took a 3-D scan of the iconic figure to create a silicon mould.

The sculpture measures in at about two feet tall and around three-and-a-half feet wide. Oh, and if you’re interested in purchasing the statue, good news for you cause it’s for sale, except you’ll have to contact SHOWstudio during their business hours to request a price (in other words, it’s probably going to cost you you’re first child).

Or if you’d rather just see the sculpture in person rather than buy it, you can check it out as a part of SHOWstudio’s Death exhibition which opens today in their HQ in London, and runs until August 31st of this year.

Check out a few photos we’ve gathered of “Kate 2011” courtesy of SHOWstudio and Nick Knight’s Instagram feed in the gallery above.