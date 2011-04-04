Kate Moss May Be Mum on Galliano, But Her Man Isn’t

OK, so my main reason for interrupting your regular scheduled Monday with yet another “people speak out on Galliano-gate” news bit, is this statement from Jamie Hince, soon to be the betrothed of Kate Moss: He called reports that John Galliano is making Kate’s dress,”unfounded entirely,” per Vogue UK via the Sun Times Magazine. I was totally under the impression that this wasn’t some crazy internet rumor. Kate and John are friends, it was totally logical! Is she trying to back out without making a statement against her pal? So who is making her dress? I have so many questions.

Hince, of the band The Kills, went on to be in the “Galliano has a drinking problem” camp, saying, “John has a problem with alcohol, and the reality is that when we’re in trouble, and that’s all of us, we say the most violent, cursed things.”

“You can judge them on the stupid words they said – which I think were stupid, I hope that goes without saying – or you can dig a bit deeper and you can try and find out what the problem is. And I think it’s obvious that it’s alcohol. People are trying to say those are his politics. ‘I love Hitler’ – that’s not political, that’s somebody in trouble,” the musician continued. I’m sure there’s something relevant in there, but I guess I’m starting to care less and less what other people think of John Galliano’s rant and previous substance abuse issues.

Kate Moss’ wedding dress? That, I care about.

Photo: Sylvia Linares, FilmMagic