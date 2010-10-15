Kate Moss Married? Fashion Week Gets Jersey-fied

Jamie Hince and Kate Moss. Photo by Dave M. Benett, Getty Images
SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- Katy Perry – giving up on fruit salad fashion? Her pink and purple latex catsuit in the ad for her first fragrance, Purr, looks equal parts Catwoman, Pink Panther and a bit Avatar. Rawrrr. (Daily Mail)
- We kid you not: New Jersey held its first-ever Fashion Week. Highlights: not so many Snooki poofs, but in true Shore fashion, some pretty close-call crotch flashing for the folks in the front row. (Fashionista)
- Speaking of Snooki, the self-proclaimed “smurf” says she will be a glittery pickle for Halloween. Props for originality! (Styleite)
- Perhaps taking a note from James Franco’s book, Adam Sandler was spotted dressing in drag and possibly channeling TV beauty Rachel Berry from Glee? (StyleList)
- Top model Kate Moss, married or just messing with us? She allegedly tied the knot with BF Jamie Hince in a secret ceremony in Sicily this past summer, but denied rumors to Vogue UK this morning. The whole thing about her launching a line of jam totally makes sense though, if she got married. (Vogue UK, Racked)
- Some ladies pin on a pink ribbon or buy pink Ralph Lauren polos for charity, but the brave women at The SCAR Project have bared their bodies and souls to tell their stories of surviving breast cancer. Read about the moving exhibition here.
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET
- RT @ElizandJames I had chocolate for breakfast, but it’s ok because it was Toblerone. Totally! Just balance it out with a multivitamin and it’ll be all good.
- RT @LouisVuitton_US Amanda Seyfried looks amazing wearing LV on the cover of @ellemagazine October issue. The former Mean Girl has come a long way… she looks so fetch!
- RT @peoplesrev This is hysterical – you know you are in a freaky hotel when this is the entertainment X’K. Partying with Rod the Mod… priceless!
- RT @Tracy_Reese #TGIF! Were celebrating a bit early and playing @MariahCarey Fantasy in the studio! http://youtu.be/qq09UkPRdFY Um, jealous.
TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!
In all of her ’90s midriff-baring brilliance, Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy.” TGIF, indeed!