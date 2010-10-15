StyleCaster
Kate Moss Married? Fashion Week Gets Jersey-fied

Kate Moss Married? Fashion Week Gets Jersey-fied

Stephanie

Stephanie
by

Jamie Hince and Kate Moss. Photo by Dave M. Benett, Getty Images

  • Katy Perry – giving up on fruit salad fashion? Her pink and purple latex catsuit in the ad for her first fragrance, Purr, looks equal parts Catwoman, Pink Panther and a bit Avatar. Rawrrr. (Daily Mail)
  • We kid you not: New Jersey held its first-ever Fashion Week. Highlights: not so many Snooki poofs, but in true Shore fashion, some pretty close-call crotch flashing for the folks in the front row. (Fashionista)
  • Speaking of Snooki, the self-proclaimed “smurf” says she will be a glittery pickle for Halloween. Props for originality! (Styleite)
  • Perhaps taking a note from James Franco’s book, Adam Sandler was spotted dressing in drag and possibly channeling TV beauty Rachel Berry from Glee? (StyleList)
  • Top model Kate Moss, married or just messing with us? She allegedly tied the knot with BF Jamie Hince in a secret ceremony in Sicily this past summer, but denied rumors to Vogue UK this morning. The whole thing about her launching a line of jam totally makes sense though, if she got married. (Vogue UK, Racked)

  • RT @ElizandJames I had chocolate for breakfast, but it’s ok because it was Toblerone. Totally! Just balance it out with a multivitamin and it’ll be all good.

  • RT @LouisVuitton_US Amanda Seyfried looks amazing wearing LV on the cover of @ellemagazine October issue. The former Mean Girl has come a long way… she looks so fetch!


  • RT @peoplesrev This is hysterical – you know you are in a freaky hotel when this is the entertainment X’K. Partying with Rod the Mod… priceless!


In all of her ’90s midriff-baring brilliance, Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy.” TGIF, indeed!

