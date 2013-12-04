What a Life: Kate Moss Wore Three Different Marc Jacobs Outfits in One Night

ICYMI, Kate Moss and Marc Jacobs are still besties, guys. Not only did the designer create a T-shirt paying homage to Moss’ recent Playboy cover, but Moss chose to wear not one, not two, but three of his dresses in one glorious, Marc Jacobs-filled evening in London. Behold.

First, Moss hit the British Fashion Awards in a leather Jacobs mini with a white fur casually draped across her body. Then, she went to sign copies of her Playboy issue, wearing a more glittering iteration of a Jacobs LBD, and a graphic striped fur coat that recalls the designer’s obsession with Beetlejuice. And lastly, she attended the Playboy party (which Jacobs hosted, by the way) in a long silk cami dress, topped with (you guessed it!) a third fur.

Kate Moss is everything, and the more she goes out, the more excited we become about life. Click through the gallery to see her three Jacobs looks in detail!