Kate Moss Makes For an Adorable Interviewer

Kate Moss may not love giving interviews the famously discreet model mogul rarely opens up to anyone in the press but she gamely played interviewer for V Magazine when she sat down with friend, businessman David Tang. Read on to see how she influenced a tattoo, her adorable respect for Elizabeth Taylor, which real place she thought was made up and how cute it is when she calls her future husband “my Jamie!”

KM: “Anyone who knows you knows you’re a crossword addict, and you’ve usually finished the crossword before breakfast. And you have a crossword tattoo don’t you?”

DT: “Yes, which you made me do! A black square on my left wrist. But I’ll tell you what is highly irritating, and this is an intimate confession, is those time when despite all your years of practice, you cannot for the life of you answer a clue, and yet someone apparently ignorant of my toil manages to pluck the correct answer from nowhere. You’ll remember one time in Phuket, where we were for New Year’s, a young man who was dressed in an especially cavalier manner, with a cravat, who we looked at disdainfully, who was apparently a pop star of sorts…”

KM: “And who would that be? My Jamie!” [Laughs]

DT: “Yes, one morning my crossword partner and I threw him across the pool one of the most difficult clues we had laboured on for three hours, and out of nowhere he got the right answer. We looked at eachother and wanted to drown ourselves! And as we left he chimed in, ‘By the way, 6 across is onomatopoeia’. We looked at the square, and he’d damned well got another one.”

KM: “He got so many black strikes from you that day!”

DT: “We’ve never liked him since!”

KM: “You’ve been all around the world. I think the most interesting places I’ve been were with you: Bhutan, Cambodia, China. Is there anywhere you haven’t been that you’d like to go to?”

DT: “I’ve always wanted to go to Timbuktu. First of all I think it has the best name of anywhere in the world.”

KM: “I thought it was a made-up place!”

DT: “No, it’s a day’s camel ride from the edge of of the Sahara Desert.”

KM: “Uncle David, you’ve met many legends… Is there anybody alive you’d like to meet?”

DT: “I wanted to meetElizabeth Taylor but I’ve just missed her.”

KM: “That’s so sad. I remember I was in the lineup for the Met Ball and Elizabeth Taylor was in front of me. I told everyone, ‘We have to sit back in the car until she’s gone past. We can’t be on the carpet with her, she deserves it all to herself’.”

[Vogue UK]