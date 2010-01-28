Kate Moss: Longchamp Launch Brings Out Her Grey Streaks (Plus More Silver Streaked Ladies to Love)

News of Kate Moss’ new Longchamp collaboration has finally made its highly anticipated debut!Last night, Kate Moss for Longchamp celebrated its launch at the Ritz in Paris. The party introduced her new bags, divided into several themes: RocknCasual, RocknTravel, and RocknGlam. Well definitely be checking these out as soon as they hit stores. Moss collaboration for Longchamp wasnt the only new trend to be celebrated, however.

Besides looking fabulous as always in a chic black lace Valentino frock and a white cropped, tailored jacket, the supermodel showed up donning grey streaks in her hair. Yes, grey. Looks like this recent beauty trend from the runways isnt something youll want to overlook this season — especially since Moss has already adopted the look.

Below, check out the edgy hair trend on some of our favorite style icons as well as in recent runway shows. We think it’s a look worth going for.

Chanel



Chanel’s Haute Couture Paris runway showcased grey streaks in all of the models’ hair — a definite twist that we enjoyed.

Christian Dior



John Galliano’s take on Christian Dior couture was brilliant, especially the white streaks that have made an obvious impression on some of today’s fashionistas who’ve already started sporting the look.

Kristen McMenamy



Kristen McMenamy looks fabulous with grey streaks and pulls them off well in her otherwise blonde locks — who do you think does it better, Kate or Kristen?

Daphne Guinness



Daphne Guinness makes avant-garde couture look even cooler with an additive of fashion forward streaks.

Tavi Gevinson



14-year-old Tavi Gevinson is definitely growing up fast… check out that grey! The blogger picked up on the edgy hair trend before models even started stomping down the Haute Couture runways in Paris.

Lady Gaga



Surprised? We didn’t think so. Lady Gaga, who is always changing her hair, did it right this time with white streaks. We’re sensing a major transformation among the fashion industry’s hair that will be taking place just in time for spring!

