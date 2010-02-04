Kate Moss for Longchamp: First Photos Released!

Eight seasons ago, Longchamp debuted its partnernship with Kate Moss by casting the supermodel phenom as the face of its ad campaigns. In January, the pair announced that Moss would design a line of handbags for the famed leather goods house, and now, just a month later, the first images of the collection have been released.

Kate Moss for Longchamp embodies three themes (rock ‘n casual, rock ‘n travel, and rock ‘n glam) based on the the 36 year-old’s laid back lifestyle and constantly changing role as a model, red carpet icon, world traveler, and mother.

“I like bags that are comfortable and light,” explained Moss. “I pack my bags to the brim, so if it’s a heavy bag to start with, I can never carry it.”

Each bag reflects her effortlessly bohemian style, but this collection is anything but ordinary. From the metal eyelets and braided piping to the diagonal zippers and luxe linings — Ms. Moss paid every detail extra-special attention. She spiced up her red, black, emerald, grey, and nude pallet with a bold, limited-edition zebra print.

The collection won’t be available in stores until later this month, but take a sneak peek at Kate’s take on the classic leather goods label right here.











