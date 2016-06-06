Kate Moss’s Daughter, Lila Grace, Just Landed Her First ‘Vogue’ Cover

Kate Moss covers the June issue of Vogue Italia with a very special sidekick: her 13-year-old daughter, Lila Grace Moss Hack, who has largely kept out of the spotlight that follows her famous mother around—until now.

The sweet duo appears wearing Versace in a pair of Instagram shots posted by the Italian magazine today. The images were taken by Mario Sorrenti, whom Kate dated when she was 17. “When you’re in a relationship with a photographer and they start abusing that relationship—and being like, ‘I want you to do this, and I want you to do that’—it makes you go, ‘No,'” she told Nick Knight, for ShowStudio’s Subjective series, of dating Sorrenti. “I didn’t want to work all the time, but he’d be like, ‘Get up on the roof, take your clothes off,’ and I would think, Fuck off!‘ Now I understand that kind of thing a bit better, capturing an image … but at the time I was 17.” She told Knight that Sorrenti was “obsessed” with her.

Lila Grace, Kate’s only daughter with ex Jefferson Hack, hasn’t appeared much in the public eye, though she did appear in Vogue when Kate married Jamie Hince in 2011. She also did a Q&A with Ask.fm last year, saying that her mom is a regular mom: “Like every mum she’s embarrassing and annoying but u love them rlly” [sic], she wrote. She also expressed interest in a career in fashion design at that time: “Maybe a fashion designer … But defo not a model,” she said of her possible aspirations.

Time will tell, but she seems to have nailed the fashion-model stare quite nicely on Vogue.