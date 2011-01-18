Kate Moss And Lea T Make Out On LOVE Cover, Hotness Ensues

Oh 5th issue of LOVE, you are reinventing the hotness. For the Spring 2011 Androgyny Issue, which in and of itself is awesome, Katie Grand had Kate Moss make out with transgendered Givenchy muse and model Lea T in a totally tasteful, totally beautiful black and white cover, shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

LOVE doesn’t roll with just one cover, how pedestrian! Apparently, Justin Bieber will be joining for a second version hitting stands February 7. No word yet on who gets to make out with him (if anyone), but this cover makes me want to make out with Katie Grand because she’s the sickest.