Kate Moss, Lara Stone & Co. Take It Off for Pirelli Calendar

The Pirelli Calendar (yes, Pirelli like the tires) is basically the Holy Grail of calendars. What we mean by that is this: fat chance getting your hands on one of these babies. Over the years, some of the most sought-after supermodels and celebrities in the world have stripped naked for the VIP calendar, which is annually shot by a globally renowned photographer, and this year’s edition is looking pretty gorgeous. Coming off the heels of Terry Richardson and Karl Lagerfeld’s offerings, Mario Sorrenti shot the 2012 images which feature a stellar cast that includes Kate Moss, Isabeli Fontana, Lara Stone, Milla Jovovich and more. Click through for some hazy, super hot photos of some of the most beautiful women in the world, but we warn you: this is NSFW!