From Kate Moss to Karlie Kloss: The 25 Most Popular Models On Social Media

When it comes to successful models, it seems it’s no longer enough to have a face the camera loves and a killer body. In fact, in today’s digital age, one main ingredient that could make or break a catwalker’s popularity has nothing to do with looks, but rather social media skills.

Don’t believe it? Last week mega-model Karolina Kurkova admitted as much, telling Vogue UK: “It’s important to use Twitter and social media now. It’s no longer enough to just look beautiful and be in great shape. You need to be interesting.”

Kurkova’s astute comments got us thinking about other models who are active on Twitter, certainly, but also those who go the extra mile by creating their own Tumblr, Google+, Pinterest and other pages as well, and how much it contributes to their visibility and success. That said, we analyzed the social media presence of 25 major models, ranking them according to followers.

Take a look and let us know: Do you think it’s integral for today’s models to be active on social media?