Kate Moss Is Testifying in Johnny & Amber’s Trial—She’s Revealing What Really Happened on the ‘Stairs’

A blast from the past. Kate Moss will testify in Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard. The model was mentioned during Amber’s testimony, and Johnny’s team is expected to bring her in as a witness.

While describing a fight that broke out between her and Johnny, Amber referred to an alleged incident involving Kate and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, alluding to claims that Johnny allegedly pushed his ex-girlfriend down a flight of stairs while they were dating in the ’90s. Amber said that her sister Whitney Henriquez was “in the line of fire … trying to get Johnny to stop. Her back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her.” Amber then recalled the alleged incident that happened with Johnny’s ex-girlfriend. “I don’t hesitate, I don’t wait — I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs.”

Johnny’s lawyer Benjamin Chew fist-pumped his hand in the air when Amber mentioned Kate. The British supermodel was not originally called in to testify, but Amber’s mention of Kate created the means to bring her in as a witness for Johnny’s case. She will testify via video, according to The New York Post.

Kate and Johnny dated from 1994 to 1997 and were one of the most notable power couples of the decade. The couple was notoriously known for their reckless behavior and their public controversies. Johnny was arrested in 1994 for trashing his room in the Mark Hotel in New York City and was ordered to pay the hotel a total fine of $9,767—which included $2,000 for damages alone, along with the bill for the rest of his reservation. The Alice in Wonderland star and the model were also known for their public scuffles, as they were reportedly seen shouting at each other in the street, according to People.

Amber previously described the stairs incident in Johnny’s trial against UK’s The Sun. “I remembered information I had heard [that] he pushed a former girlfriend — I believe it was Kate Moss — down the stairs. I had heard this rumor from two people and it was fresh in my mind.” However, an insider told the New York Post that Kate “was walking down some stairs in Jamaica. She was wearing flip-flops and she slipped on the last two stairs. Johnny caught her and tended to her.” Kate is reportedly expected to address this incident during her testimony.

Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard started on April 11, 2022. He is suing Amber for $50 million after she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018 about her experiences with domestic abuse. Although she did not name any names in the piece, Johnny claimed that he lost his acting jobs because of people speculating it to be about him. It’s not known when Kate will be brought in for her testimony. The trial is expected to end before Memorial Day weekend.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) for confidential support.