Kate Moss, Jamie Hince and Lily Allen: Traveling Trio

Kate Moss and boyfriend Jamie Hince were joined at the Nice airport this morning by fellow Brit Lily Allen. The fashionable trio was darkly attired as they made their way from the French Riviera wearing sunglasses and clad in black. While Kate and Jamie went for matching black blazers, Lily chose a black tunic and grey jeans for the flight. And of course no celebrity trip to the airport is complete without designer luggage.

Kate and Lily became fast friends earlier this year after the model attended the “Smile” singer’s concert in London. The hard partying stars even challenged each other to a drinking contest. Obviously veteran party girl Ms. Moss drank little Lily completely under the table.

