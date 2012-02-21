Kate Moss Is Paralyzed… For The Time Being

Dare we propose Kate Moss’s partying days may be catching up with her? We always like to think of her as the little engine that could between her never-ending modeling career and scoring a majorly hot commodity in hubbyJamie Hince.

Oh, and there’s her adorable family and the list goes on and on (it’s too early to recite all the reasons why we’re envious of Kate Moss, don’t you think?). Anyway, turns out she’s not a robot or alien or something of the like.

Over the weekend, Kate was diagnosed with Ulnar Nerve Entrapment, which is a disorder that affects the nerves resulting in temporary paralysis. Kate woke up in the Ritz over the weekend unable to move her right arm and hand (how freaky would that be!?).

Have no fear though, she will make a full recovery and be able to pose in many future photo shoots inducing jealousy amongst us until the end of time. Sigh.