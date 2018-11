Cellulite, shmelulite everybody quit the snark with my girl Kate, because the 37-year-old bride to be is looking slammin’ on the cover of Vogue Brazil, shot by the illustrious Mario Testino he of Pirelli 2012.

I mean, it’s not the first time we’ve seen Kate nude, and I’m nearly certain it won’t be the last, but I’m thinking this one might be a little wink at the jealous girls at The Daily Mail.

All of the fashion world news is so intertwined today, I wonder what the stars are up to?