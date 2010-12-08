Kate Moss’ Insane Galliano Party, Open Call For A YSL Ad!

BFFs John and Kate. Photo: Eric Ryan, Getty Images
SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE
- John Galliano tells a cute story about a sick surprise party that Kate Moss threw for him and went on to say he was smoking outside with Kate when this happened: “Some dirty old man walks by and goes [to Kate Moss smoking], Oh, you do that really well. You could be a model. She goes, F— off! Im too short! Love it, why wasn’t I invited to this party? (WWD)
- Bryan Boy chatted NYC at the Sunglass Hut event: People are never happy [in New York]. Theres this insane drive and ambition and desire to go always up to the next level to the point where theyre never happy, he says. Even if youre going out with somebody, theyre always looking for other hot guys. Everyone is on Grindr, you know what I mean? Don’t hate on my town B Boy. (NY Mag)
- First Opening Ceremony, now YSL? Looks like everyone is on the lookout for “real” beautiful people. The brand alerted people online of an event on Tuesday for 130 extras tall, elegant beautiful people aged 25 to 50 to be in an advertisement. Good luck pretty ones. (YSL)
- Juicy Couture co-founders Pamela Skaist-Levy and Gela Nash-Taylor said We have outgrown our track suits and grown up. Now if only everyone else would. (WWD)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET!
- RT @LouisVuitton_US Last night we hosted the US premiere of Sofia Coppola’s new movie #Somewhere! The Oscar-winning filmmaker in LV http://twitpic.com/3e3qr0 Gorgeous!
- RT @AggyDeyn I think I could fall asleep standing up today! I know the feeling.
- RT @womensweardaily Natalie Portman’s first campaign, for Miss Dior Cherie, will break in March on TV and in print. Can’t wait!
- RT @wmag Hat heaven at patricia underwood http://yfrog.com/h4hw3j That’s a lotta hats.
TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!
Somebody tattooed Terry Richardson’s face on their body. Why?