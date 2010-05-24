Kate Moss’ House Covered In Sewage? Fashion Forgives T.I. Of Weapons Charges

Kate Moss in London. Photo: INFphoto.com

Lest you think Kate Moss lives the full-on glamorous life, the supermodel’s home is currently drowning in sewage after it was burglarized earlier this week. We hope no vintage Chanel got caught in the, er, well you know. (Vogue UK)

Rapper T.I. is out of the slammer, and dives straight into fashion ads? The multi hyphenate music mogul-actor-model will appear in his menswear brand Akoo’s latest campaign. Apparently fashion is very forgiving of weapons charges. (Styleite)

Jason Wu expands his line of sunnies and draws inspiration from real and fictional famous ladies from Joan Jett, Mia Farrow, Elizabeth Bennet (Pride & Prejudice) to Jane Eyre. Sounds… broad. (WWD)

Edgy UK retailer AllSaints opens up stateside in NYC’s SoHo, sells skull-adorned goods for the whole family. (Racked)

Rihanna shows off her bum in a leather romper with Jamaican stripes over fishnets not one of the pop star’s higher fashion moments. (Daily Mail UK)

Style File does not believe that Moulin Rouge-inspired ensembles and tennis go together. Sorry, Venus Williams.

Related:

Daily Round-Up Marc Jacobs in the Buff?

Beauty Crazed – Kate Moss isn’t Going Anywhere