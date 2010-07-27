Kate Moss Hires An Exorcist, Justin Timberlake The New Simon Cowell?

LINKS WE LOVE

RT @staceybendet http://twitpic.com/297b12 – I wish this truck had margaritas. Hot tuesday.

We wish everywhere had margaritas.





RT @Oh_So_Coco I’m being judged by the worlds youngest fashion blogger – http://tweetphoto.com/35232362

She definitely has that fashion girl scowl down pat. Cuteness.





RT @AggyDeyn I just passed my driving test!!!!!! F*ck yeah!!!!!!

Mid-twenties and just getting a license? Aggy is an honorary New Yorker.

RT @prabalgurung OK not only is this Hilarious but its BRILLIANT. I am loving this ha ha ha. http://twitpic.com/2951ng

Who says fashion doesn’t have a sense of humor?





RT @AnnabelTollman I just nearly told a man on west 4th street that his trousers were too tight. Sometimes I forget that real life isn’t a makeover show.

Sometimes it’s better not to fight it, there are people out there who need help.



SITES WE LOVE

Justin Timberlake, Elton John and Shania Twain have reportedly been added to American Idol‘s “New Simon” list. Our votes naturally rest with JT. (People.com)



Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, FilmMagic

Fashion fans take note! Beginning Tuesday, July 27, upload a 30 to 90 second video explaining why you love fashion to CBS.com. The star of the top video will be deemed Fashion’s Number One Fan and win a free trip to NYC for Fashion’s Night Out 2010 in September. Good Luck! (FNO)



In a blow to models-are-finally-replacing-celebs-in-ads excitement, Naomi Watts will be the face of Ann Taylors fall ad campaign, following in the footsteps of mannequins Heidi Klum and, most recently, Milla Jovovich. (WWD)

Models may be having a bad day, but plus sized girls rejoice. Saks is going to start selling larger sizes of luxe names like Chanel and YSL. (Styleite)

Is Kate Moss a superstitious supermodel? The stunner had an exorcist visit her London home to rid it of evil spirits. Could it be the ghost of parties past? (Vogue UK)





Photo: Ferdaus Shamim, WireImage

GQ China pulled its most recent edition off of shelves after only one day possibly because the president of Beijings Sports Car Club was threatening to sue. The mag had printed an article on the conspicuous consumption based organization and apparently the subjects weren’t pleased with it. Because usually those with flashy sports cars dislike attention? (WSJ)

Zac Efron may have retired his dancing shoes, but he’s still a romantic. The heartthrob is rumored to star in the latest adaptation of a Nicholas Sparks’ book, The Lucky One. (OK Magazine)

Related: Paris Hilton Nazi Salutes In St. Tropez