Kate Moss Gets Wasted, Sets Up Love Den

So, I don’t know if Misery Bear is a weird British-only thing or what, but from reading about this odd video, it seems it’s not the bear’s first time out. I am thinking though, that it’s the bear’s first time out with Kate Moss.

The silent film follows the adventures of a bear knocking on doors and getting yelled at, and culminates with said bear actually getting invited into Kate Moss’ London home (no idea if it’s her actual home or not). The bear and Kate continue to compliment each other via written signs and get progressively more wasted via an array of booze that only a college Freshman would think is a good idea to mix.

Watch for the surprise twist ending. I think the thesis of the video is that Kate Moss is not only beautiful, but she’s funny and is willing to laugh at herself, I mean…