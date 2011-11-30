Kate Moss Gets Bowied For December Cover Of ‘Vogue Paris’

Kate Moss is fashion royalty. David Bowie is music royalty. Mix them together and throw in a dash of styling a la Emmanuelle Alt and you get the love child of the world’s most amazing combination: Vogue Paris‘ December cover. Rocking a Balmain jumpsuit, Moss looks “Ziggy Stardust” worthy. And that is no easy feat.

The likeness between Moss and Bowie in this pic is chilling; from the intense glare to the contrasting colors of his eyes, Moss morphed into a convincing version of the “Space Oddity” himself.

Are you as in love with this cover shot as we are? Let us know in the comments section below!

Image courtesy of Design Scene.