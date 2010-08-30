Kate Moss Gets Booted From Topshop, Famed Fashion Photog Passes Away

Kate Moss Photo: Ferdaus Shamim, WrieImage

And Moss-ettes (the new term I just coined for girls who love to dress like Kate Moss) the world over weep. The waif’s fourteenth collection for Topshop hitting stores in October will be her last full one (with possible capsule versions to come). Apparently it’s because the line wasn’t selling as stellar as expected – what’s with that Moss-ettes? (Britain’s Sunday Times)

Hate florescen- lit outlet stores but love getting a good deal on seasons-old styles? J.Crew is hooking you up with an online outlet store. (WSJ)

Many sites are reporting that famed fashion photog Corinne Day has passed away. She photographed Kate Moss’ very first British Vogue cover. Sadness all around. (Styleite)

Get over to Gucci online today the site has been totally revamped and relaunches today as the brand’s online flagship. Sounds fancy! Creative Director Frida Giannini designed an exclusive collection of accessories available only online to mark the launch, and you can sign up for an e-ticket to watch the brand’s spring/summer runway show in September. (WWD)

Ryan Reynolds and Bradley Cooper have signed on to make a buddy cop movie together. Here’s hoping it’s a shirtless buddy cop movie. (People)

RT @ stefanogabbana Work all the day with Domenico for the woman fashion show!!!!! Great news 🙂

Is it really news that you’re working with the other half of Dolce & Gabbana for a day?

RT @derekblasberg I support Taylor Momsen’s right to wear whatever she likes (I’m into the skank Goth angst vibe). But girl, you abuse the smoky eye privilege

Word, Derek Blasberg.

RT @katespadeny http://twitpic.com/2jpcho – brushing up on our september issues…perhaps our favorite vogue cover to date.

Love, love old school Vogues.



RT @MarcJacobsInt To win tickets to the Marc Jacobs Fashion show wait till tomorrow to enter at marcjacobs.com good luck. Last seasons winners. Don’t even try

MJ – SO democratic!

RT @peaches_g Hair inspiration http://twitpic.com/2joctp

Because half-colored is way less of a commitment than a half-shaved head.

