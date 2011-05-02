Kate Moss Gets 5 May Covers: The Super Reigns

May is for flowers, Mother’s Day, and, and apparently Moss. Kate is all, ‘sorry little ones, I’m still maje, no one’s the next me’ by appearing on Vogue Paris, Vogue Brazil, Vogue Japan, and two different Harper’s Bazaar UK covers all in this month alone. As if we ever doubted her for a hot British second.

And she’s not playing all demure, like I’m a model who’s a grown ass woman and not your average 16-year old (though she was a rad 16 year old, too) so I’m going to be fully clothed and totally sophisticated all the time. Nope, she’s either partially or nearly fully nude on two covers, and has the hands of many men all up on her Armani for another. I love this woman, she maintains the hotness.

I personally dig the feathered Vogue Japan cover by Mert and Marcus best. Which is your favorite Kate for May?