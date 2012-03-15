Kate Moss Is Finally Going To Be On ‘Absolutely Fabulous’

If there’s anyone out there who can keep up with Patsy and Edina, the lovably drunk ladies of the cult classic Absolutely Fabulous, it’s without a doubt Miss Kate Moss. Now, in case you’re only familiar with Kate because for her numerous campaigns and high profile runway gigs, you may not know that there is no one else more qualified in the entire world to break bread with these British broads.

Kate’s partying is the stuff of legends. She probably has a house account at every pub in the UK, and she deserves it. She may not look like she did ten years ago but she’s aging gracefully. She’s been doing what she does for a long damn time, and she’s still a functioning human. I admire her dedication, as I was unable to continue that wild lifestyle after freshman year of NYU.

Kate won’t be the only legend making an appearance on the March 23 episode. According to Vogue UK, Stella McCartney and Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton will also be featured (which we already knew about).

In honor of England’s ORIGINAL Kate’s big TV gig, take a look at this incredible gallery of Kate doing what she does best: getting hammered and looking hot.