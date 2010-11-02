Kate Moss’ Final Topshop Collection Hits Stores; Balmain Rules The Covers

Kate Moss. Photo: Dave M. Benett, Getty
SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- Kate Moss‘ final full Topshop collection goes on sale today. Her new bangs and black jumpsuit are making us wish for more. (Topshop)
- We are all about the kids of the Rolling Stones. Georgia May Jagger is stunning on the Vogue Australia cover for December photographed by Kai Z Feng. (Design Scene)
- Glamour‘s 2010 women of the year list is out. Julia Roberts, Fergie and Cher made the list. Tavi of Style Rookie is also being honored in the Under 20 section. Mag hits newsstands November 9. (Glamour)
- Henry Holland did a design collaboration with Roxy. Can they even surf in Britain? (Nylon)
- If you thought rock-inspired Balmain may be waning, fret not; a bold shouldered gold dress by the label is on the cover of many mags. (NY Mag via Fashin)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!
- RT @NineWestPRGals More style from the streets of London, love her layered look and those oxfords! http://twitpic.com/339zpk Street style + Twitter? It’s a new world kids.
- RT @NicoleMillerNYC Vote baby Vote! Word.
- RT @NARSissist [NARS Cosmetics] Its funny seeing people in costumes… a few days after Halloween… The question is, are they really in costume?
- RT @eonline: Demi Lovato Enters Treatment Center for “Issues” http://eonli.ne/9WQDNu OMG, Miley would never do such a thing.
- RT @ElizandJames [Elizabeth and James] The only saving grace of Gossip Girl last night was Dan sporting EandJ and @RZRachelZoe‘s cameo. PS. @MrJoeZee, your face was priceless. J’Adore solid GG cameos. I die.