When Kate Moss does anything for the first time in 17 years, we take notice. And in this specific instance, it was absolutely worth the wait:. For her first men’s magazine cover in 17 years, the supermodel poses in a sheer leotard bedazzled with strategically placed gemstones and a cute little blazer.

The image, shot by Craig McDean, appears on the August issue of Esquire UK, which is the first men’s publication she has fronted since she covered Arena in 1996; before that, the most recent men’s issue she posed for was also Esquire UK, in 1993. They’ve really cornered the market on Moss for Men!

Kate seems to be staging a comeback of some sort, with her recent campaign for Versace, her revived role as the face of Stuart Weitzman, and even her somewhat bizarre venture into the world of tech accessories.

But the problem is that a comeback, by definition, requires that the person was gone to begin with; and Kate has never really been gone. At least in our minds, she’s always been part of the fashion world, even when she was taking a more subtle approach to it. There is simply no one like her, even when she’s wearing a gemstone bra over a white T-shirt (see below).

See another image from her Esquire UK shoot below!

