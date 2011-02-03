Kate Moss Engaged: WWKMW? (What Would Kate Moss Wear?)

People want Kate Moss to be married almost as much as they want Jennifer Aniston to have a baby which must be why both are rumored to be true so incredibly often. People are funny that way.

The Sun is reporting that Kate Moss is engaged, after news that Kate Moss already had a secret wedding. Apparently this new non-secret wedding will take place July 2, and her daughter Lila will serve as maid of honor. Cuteness. Oh, and Jamie Hince of The Kills will be the groom. Duh. This time there is an antique 1920s engagement ring though, so presumably it’s true.

A “source” tell the UK paper, “They’re going to have the mother of all weddings. It will be a huge party, one of the biggest she has ever thrown – and she’s thrown a few.” Ah, all fun possible facts, but what will she wear? I’d guess nothing traditional. Let’s choose for her, shall we?