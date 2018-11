The gorgeousness of Kate Moss strikes again: according to Grazia, Ms. Moss showed up to the Chanel fall 2009 show in a skintight black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline (how?! How does one look good in a skintight jumpsuit??) and mere hours after watching the show, appeared dripping in the amazing jade jewelry that had just made it’s debut on the runway. And to this, I have just one thing to say: JEALOUS.