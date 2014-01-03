Finally: Kate Moss Is Getting a Documentary For Her 40th Birthday

Because this is what supermodels get when they turn 40: Kate Moss is set to be the subject of a commemorative Parisian documentary, which will air on January 12, just a few days before she turns the big 4-0 on January 16.

Called “Looking For Kate,” and scheduled to air on Paris Première, the film aims to take a deeper look into the world’s most famous supermodel.

Moss, who recently celebrated her 25th anniversary of being in the fashion industry, has one of the most recognizable faces (and figures) in all of modeling, and yet she’s also a person that most of the world doesn’t know that well. She’s infamously shy with press, but seems to be turning a corner as of late. Not only did she take it all off for the January issue of Playboy, but she’s submitted to a documentary of her “darker’ aspects, according to French Vogue.

This should be interesting. While the doc will only be airing live in Paris, we fully expect bits and pieces to trickle across the ocean to the U.S. Keep your eyes and ears open come January 12!