Kate Moss Designs for Longchamp

Our favorite model/powerhouse, Kate Moss, who has long embodied the meaning of a renaissance women, embarks on a new collaboration that we’re beyond excited about!

Moss will join forces with Longchamp — reputably known for their leather goods — to design handbags. Pictures of what’s to come as a result of the joint venture have yet to be leaked, but we’re absolutely positive that they’ll be nothing short of amazing. Perhaps the line will provide the answer to our new Spring/Summer 2010 go-to-casual-bag? Guess we’ll have to wait for the sneak peek! Kate Moss for Longchamp will be available to buy in stores early February.

[NYmag.com]

More News We Love:

DIY Tips to Makeover Your Closet

Beautiful Ways to Beat the Cold!