Kate Moss Debuts Topshop SS10 Collection Along With A Sexy Little Video

Kate Moss is at it again for Topshop, recreating vintage pieces for the Moss-loving style hungry masses. Her SS10 collection looks to the 1920s and 70s, and Kate collectors should get ready to buy as the supermodel has cut back she’s designing just two collections per year for the UK-based retailer.

It seems the former CK girl is looking to her old fashion inspiration standbys, including the likes of Maryanne Faithful and Jane Birkin, by way of hot pants, maxi dresses and lace, with just the right touch of skinny and bell bottom denim. The looks reflect much of the latest fashion trends seen on Spring 2010 runways Topshop doesn’t own the fast fashion crown for nothing.

Check out the slideshow above for our favorite picks from the Kate Moss for Topshop collection. Get your mouses ready because the looks are slated to launch tomorrow online, or if you’re in the in-person shopping type, in-stores as well.

Plus, it can’t hurt that Kate has some famous fashion friends. The supermodel is debuting the line with a Nick Knight–shot video of the model dancing around in some of her collection’s sheer pieces.

Check it out below and let us know what you think.

All images and video courtesy of Topshop