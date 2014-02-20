Awesome: Kate Moss Wore Vintage Ziggy Stardust to Honor David Bowie at the Brit Awards

In a move that can only be referred to as absolute sartorial brilliance, last night Kate Moss bestowed an award at the Brit Awards on behalf of iconic rocker David Bowie, who couldn’t make the ceremony–and she opted to wear an archival jumpsuit from Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust tour in 1973. Check it out:

Leave it to Kate, the original rockstar supermodel, to pay such a spot-on devotion to the original in rocker glam. The red leather jumper is covered in what appear to be rabbits flying amongst swirly, comic book-inspired clouds. Amazingly, the 40-year-old piece looks as if it were cut to fit Kate’s svelte form, despite the fact that Moss wasn’t even born when Bowie first wore it.

Who do you think rocked the look best? Vote below!