Kate Moss & Daria Werbowy: Seeing Double Skinny Dippers?

It’s just about that time of year when fashion magazines start looking more like the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue since all of the models lose their clothes and head to a tropical beach to shoot editorials. Case in point: the May 2011 issue of Elle Spain that features a very beautiful (and very naked) Daria Werbowy in a crystal clear pool of water, which is probably located on some private island or other exotic locale.

As stunning as this summery shot is, it gave me an overwhelming sense of dj vu. That’s because one year ago, for the Spring/Summer 2010 issue of Vogue Hommes International, Mario Sorrenti shot a sun-kissed Kate Moss in a spread that’s almost identical. Daria’s full editorial from Elle Spain isn’t out quite yet, but with a body like hers, it’s bound to look good. However, if you haven’t seen Kate’s Vogue Hommes shoot from last year, it’s pretty spectacularI don’t think she’s ever looked better.

Which shot of the skinny-dipping supermodels do you prefer?