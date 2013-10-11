Fact: Nobody Can Pull Off A Bedazzled Velvet Cape Quite Like Kate Moss

We had absolutely no doubt that Kate Moss possesses magical powers, but now she’s come out as an actual empress of the night. At makeup company Rimmel’s 180 Years of Cool party in London yesterday, the supermodel and face of the brand made it official.

Moss wore an embellished velvet cape in the style of Liberace, which matched her embellished velvet blouse also in the style of Liberace. She paired the magician-inspired toppers with a pair of slate skinny jeans and wing-tipped Azzedine Alaïa booties.

Then there’s the matter of Moss’ hair and face, which just looks beyond impeccable. This woman literally does not age.

Would you rock a velvet cape now that it’s getting a bit nipper? Sound off in the comments below!