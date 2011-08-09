Kate Moss Builds a Gym, Karl Lagerfeld Fashion Show Bombs

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Kate Moss is adding a $1.3 million gym to her manse in the UK and her neighbors are not pleased. [Haute Living]

Samantha Ronson is supposedly ready to change up her ink so it no longer is similar to ex Lindsay Lohan. [Page Six]

Apparently, Minnesotans don’t get Karl. [Cut Blog]

Check out what Lauren Bush’s name will be after she’s married. [Huffington Post Style]

Grace Coddington and Blake Lively will judge a Fashion Night Out online contest. [Los Angeles Times]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @CondeElevator Conde ElevatorGirl #1: Ewwww it smells like McDonald’s in here. I’m surprised they could even identify that smell.

RT @InterviewNews Audrina Patridge threatens – sorry, “claims”- that maybe there will be a Hills movie.bit.ly/r1jOYK That definitely sounds like a threat to me.

RT @PaulAvarali #ifIwerepresident I would totally use Air Force One to fly my besties to Florianopolis, Brazil#gaypresident You’ve got my vote!

RT @vmagazine For an exclusive video from Mario Testino and Carine Roitfeld’s Liz Taylor-inspired September V fashion story, go tostyle.com/stylefile/2011… Don’t mind if I do.