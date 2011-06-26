Kate Moss’ Bridesmaids: What We Wish They Would Wear

Kate Moss is finally tying the knot on Friday, and while every fashion-loving person on the planet is dying to know what her wedding dress will look like (and who will design it), we are just as curious about what her bridal party will be wearing. Rumor has it that fellow supermodel Naomi Campbell, who has known Miss Moss since they were teenagers, will be one of the bridesmaids, and we’re willing to bet that a number of Kate’s famous (and fabulous) friends will join the stylish group.
With over 20 years in the business, Kate probably had her pick of designers to make her dress and those for her bridal party, and since her signature style mixes bohemian and rock and roll elements with plenty of sex appeal, we’re sure that her bridesmaids will look anything but boring. Plus, since the after-party is rumored to be a celebration-slash-concert of Woodstock proportions, their gowns have to be conducive to dancing all night long!
We’ve browsed the recent collections and picked some dresses that we think would be perfect for the future Mrs. Hince’s bridal party. Watch out, Pippa Middletonyou might be ousted as the hottest bridesmaid in UK history after this wedding goes down! Click through to see all of our choices.
Everything from the color to the construction of this Lanvin Fall 2011 is perfection, and we bet that Kate would agree.
The blush shade of this Altuzarra Fall 2011 dress is perfect for a summer wedding and the metal hardware adds a bit of edge to the sweet, simple piece. Plus, since her bridesmaids will likely be models, the satin might actually be flattering!
This sexy Stella McCartney number from Spring 2011 is simple enough to not draw attention away from the bride, but shows just enough skin to make a statement.
I know that white bridesmaids dresses are still a little taboo, but this Valentino Resort 2012 mini is beyond adorable and would make for a gorgeous monochrome bridal party.
If anyone can dress her bridal party completely in paillettes, it's Kate Moss. This look is from the Prada Fall 2011 collection.
There are still rumors swirling around that John Galliano is Kate's wedding dress designer, but in case they turn out to be false, what better way for the model to support her dear friend in his time of need than dressing her bridesmaids in one of his creations? This fun purple look is from Galliano's last Dior runway collectionSpring 2011.
This sunny yellow number from the Nina Ricci Spring 2011 collection is perfect for a summertime wedding.
If Kate decided to go the romantic and dramatic route, this red Marchesa gown from Fall 2011 would do the trick.
This simple silver slipdress from the Rochas Spring 2011 just screams Kate Moss, and the lightweight silk would be perfect for a balmy outdoor ceremony.
I can't forget to add a British designer or two to the list! Kate's bridesmaids would look pretty and weather appropriate in these lilac Spring 2011 Matthew Williamson minidresses.
If Kate wanted to get trendy and colorful, she could opt for these fluorescent yellow Christopher Kane dresses from Spring 2011.
One last Lanvin Fall 2011 dress to round out the list because, well, it's just beautiful.