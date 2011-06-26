Kate Moss’ Bridesmaids: What We Wish They Would Wear

Kate Moss is finally tying the knot on Friday, and while every fashion-loving person on the planet is dying to know what her wedding dress will look like (and who will design it), we are just as curious about what her bridal party will be wearing. Rumor has it that fellow supermodel Naomi Campbell, who has known Miss Moss since they were teenagers, will be one of the bridesmaids, and we’re willing to bet that a number of Kate’s famous (and fabulous) friends will join the stylish group.

With over 20 years in the business, Kate probably had her pick of designers to make her dress and those for her bridal party, and since her signature style mixes bohemian and rock and roll elements with plenty of sex appeal, we’re sure that her bridesmaids will look anything but boring. Plus, since the after-party is rumored to be a celebration-slash-concert of Woodstock proportions, their gowns have to be conducive to dancing all night long!

We’ve browsed the recent collections and picked some dresses that we think would be perfect for the future Mrs. Hince’s bridal party. Watch out, Pippa Middletonyou might be ousted as the hottest bridesmaid in UK history after this wedding goes down! Click through to see all of our choices.