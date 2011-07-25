Kate Moss’ Bridal Dress Vogue Spread, Alexa Chung’s New Show

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Kate Moss’ appearance in Vogue‘s September issue will include a Carrie Bradshaw-esque editorial of Kate not only in her actual Galliano gown, but also in approximately ten other custom bridal looks by the likes of Oscar de la Renta, Vera Wang and Valentino, shot by Mario Testino…obv. [Page Six]

Alexa Chung has a new reality show and it will be called 24-Hour Catwalk. Dun dun dun. [WWD]

Kate Middleton has been rocking some of Princess Di’s favorite earrings. They’re espensive. [Daily Mail]

Ricky Martin and Nicki Minaj are taking over the MAC Viva Glam campaign from Gaga and Cyndi. [The Cut]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @BlackFrame Black Frame is looking for Fashion interns. Email thopkins@framenoir.com with cover letter & resume Get on it kids.

RT @prabalgurung Def worth reading for everyone. Amy Winehouse and the Pain of Addiction healthland.time.com/2011/07/24/amy… via @TIMEHealthland So sad.

RT @thesulk If you describe a woman as “very downtown”, you’re saying she f*cks a lot. LOL, no I’m not.

RT @shopbop Can never have too many white shirts! RT @thecoveted Trend: The Classic White Shirt on @eatsleepdenim su.pr/2DFSCd #cosign

