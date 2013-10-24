Play Dress-Up With Kate Moss, Beyoncé, and Rihanna Paper Dolls

When you think of fashion’s biggest tastemakers, surely Kate Moss, Kate Middleton, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Beyoncé are on your list. Admittedly, we have major girl crushes on all of them, and have often wondered what it might be like to work with them when it comes to their fashion choices. Well, now we can—sort of.

The geniuses at I Love Mel have created paper doll versions of these five celebrities that you can dress up in a variety of hairstyles and outfits. Each set comes with two doll versions and all you need is a pair of scissors and an opinion on whether Queen Bey will wear sexy cut-offs or the itty bitty bodysuit from the “Single Ladies” music video. Decisions, decisions.

When you get tired of cutting, grab some markers and a coloring book—also from I Love Mel. Choose between filling in British model and it-girl Cara Delevigne, or the a ’90s-themed book where you can brighten up the likes of Ginger Spice and the Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Coloring books were never this fun!

All the items are available for sale on Alexandalexa.com for just $11. Not only do we now have a new lunch break activity (it’s art therapy and retail therapy all in one!), but we also know what to get our fashion loving friends—young and old—for the holidays.