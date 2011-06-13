Kate Moss’ Bachelorette Party: Pink Hummers & Kings of Leon

If the all-important Kate Middleton and Prince William nuptials didn’t just go down, then the upcoming Kate Moss and Jamie Hince wedding would certainly be the most buzzed-about ceremony that the UK has seen in years. This union of fashion and rock-and-roll royalty takes place in early July, and to celebrate her last few weeks of freedom, Miss Moss held her bachelorette party over the weekend at the Isle of Wight festival.

The three-day concert featured acts like the Foo Fighters, Iggy Pop and the Stooges and Pulp, and the supermodel gathered 30 friends to take part in the festivities with her. Kate and her crewwhich included Jade Jagger and Alison Mossheart of The Killswere spotted rolling up in pink Hummer limousines, riding roller coasters on the fairgrounds, watching the Kings of Leon perform and, of course, drinking heavily.

Sounds like being in Kate Moss’ bridal party is just as fun as we’d expectand we’re sure that their bridesmaids dresses will be some of the most glamorous that we’ve ever seen.

[Vogue UK]