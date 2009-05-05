Kate Moss, Author

We all loved how fun and fabulous Kate Moss looked last night clad in gold on gold on gold, but we are even more excited by the news today that she will be writing her own autobiography. Richard Branson, provider of wi-fi filled flights to all of us Twitter-obsessed bi-costals, has signed Kate Moss on to publish an autobiography, to be released next year.

Refinery 29 has a nice little run-down of how they think it might go. If it lives up to a fraction of what we hope, it will be the best book of the year. Or, at least a good beach read.