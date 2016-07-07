Kate Moss’s Anti-Paparazzi T-Shirt Is Beyond Brilliant

Kate Moss has a few choice words for the paparazzi that hound her day in and day out—three, to be exact.

The model has teamed up with SHOWStudio‘s Nick Knight on a T-shirt with reflective strips that read “Fuck You Cunt” if anyone who dares point a camera flash at the wearer. Succinct, direct, and to the point—we love it.

“The idea for the shirt came from the sense of outrage I felt after seeing footage of a pack of male paparazzi pursuing, hounding, and terrorizing Kate Moss and her baby daughter at LAX airport in Los Angeles to the point where they reduced her to hiding under her suitcase,” says Knight about the project.

And while it was inspired by his celebrity friends getting dogged by paps, he adds, “It could be for any occasion when you need to speak your mind directly and powerfully.” Buy one for your next family reunion and then plead the fifth when the photos come back! Get a stranger to take your group pics and point to your tee when they forget to turn the flash off! Whatever you do, make sure to tag us in any Instagrams, because this shirt is amazing.

Pick up a black or white version for $80 at SHOWStudio, and watch it in action below: