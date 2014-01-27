Kate Moss Stars in Her First-Ever Campaign for Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen unveiled its Spring/Summer 2014 campaign, revealing a futuristic scene starring a haunting Kate Moss. This is the first time the supermodel has fronted a campaign for the brand, which is surprising considering the longstanding relationship Moss has with the British label.

Moss is almost unrecognizable in the ads, rocking a bright-yellow crop, bleached out eyebrows, and luminescent skin. As part of the campaign, the supermodel also stars in an eerie short film, inspired by ’60s British cult movie, “Peeping Tom”. As the camera follows Moss through dark London streets, she enters an abandoned building and begins removing her clothes as she ascends a flight of stairs. It is ever bit as ominous as you would expect.

The campaign was photographed and filmed by long-time McQueen collaborator, Steven Klein. Take a look at the film below, and head over to Vogue UK to see all the entire campaign!