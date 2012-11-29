From Kate Moss to Alexa Chung, See All The Stylish Looks From Miu Miu’s London Pop-Up Party

One thing we wish we scored an invitation to this week: The Miu Miu pop-up member’s club in London. A three-day event hosted at the Café Royal club on Regent Street, the soiree called upon loads of fashion-loving celebs and designers to celebrate Miu Miu, the brand. Alongside style It girls Kate Moss, Dita Von Teese, Alexa Chung, and Georgia May Jagger, Miu Miu enthusiasts gathered for some shopping, dining, and screenings of “Women’s Tales,” a series in which four female directors created short films exploring people’s love affair with the label, according to Marie Claire UK.

From Kate’s black velvet military-style jacket, to Alexa’s adorably classic lace top and satin skirt, see how the fashion elite dressed for this A-list event by clicking through our slideshow!