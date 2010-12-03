Kate Moss: 5 Shocking Things We Learned This Week

Kate Moss looking mysterious, but apparently she’s really not. Photo: Hedi Slimane

The media is obsessed with Kate Moss and maybe it’s because Kate isn’t obsessed with the media. She told the New York Times she hates giving interviews, explaining, “When I used to do interviews a long time ago, I used to get very ill just worrying about them before they came out. I wasnt really aware that they would write something really horrible but then they did. But she so totally opened up to UK’s Stylist magazine about her first BF.

“Oh no, I can’t….” she says, eyes widening. Has that memory been long buried, the reporter asked. “No, no, no; he was lovely,” Kate explained, “I was 14, he was my first love, and it lasted two years.” And how did it end? “We went to a club and he wasn’t supposed to be there and I was with this other guy. There was a big fight and then he got thrown out by the bouncers because he went mental at me. Then he got mugged on the way home.” She cringes, “I don’t speak to him now but my mum still sees his mum.”

Onto 5 Things We Learned About Kate Moss This Week:

1. Kate was in clubs when she was between the ages of 14 and 16. This girl is not faking the badass.

2. Kate had men following her to said clubs, and when they realized they could lose her they literally lost their minds.

3. Pete Doherty is not the first crazy person Kate Moss dated.

4. Karma will come to whoever effs with Kate, possibly in the form of British bandits.

5. Kate’s mom is just like our mom: even when there’s people we maybe prefer never to speak to again, our mom will still hang out with their mom at the grocery store and tell them about our lives so it gets back to the person we were hoping never to speak with again. It’s so embarrassing.