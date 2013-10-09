Check Out These Gorgeous Never-Before-Seen ’90s Photos of a Topless Kate Moss

In case you needed more proof supermodels don’t age, take a look at these painstakingly gorgeous never-before-seen photos of Kate Moss, Amber Valletta, and Bridget Hall from behind-the-scenes of a 1994 US Vogue shoot.

Online magazine Line released the photos yesterday, which were taken by beauty editor Francesca Tolot, who was the makeup artists on set that day. Legendary Vogue photographer Herb Ritts was behind the lens for the beach inspired “Sheer & Shine” shoot which took place on an island off the coast of Anguilla.

In the accompanying interview, Tolot has nothing but praise for the iconic models — all of whom are working today. Kate Moss, is well, everywhere, and just announced she’ll be designing a collection for Topshop; Valletta models and acts, including playing the part of frenemy Lydia Davies on “Revenge”; while Hall is currently the face of Prabal Gurung‘s online campaign.

Speaking about Moss, Tolot says she knew immediately the model would go on to have an incredible career:

Young Kate was fun, funny, full of life, confident, entertaining, and very professional. She had gorgeous skin and I loved her freckles. I didn’t have to use much makeup. She was like sunshine, and very refreshing to work with… She was authentic and comfortable with her self… Modeling came very naturally for her. I Knew the moment we began shooting that Kate had all the characteristics to become the icon she is today.

As for the overall vibe on the shoot, the beauty editor tells Line, the dynamic between the models was great. “The three of them were friends, young and full of life. There was no negativeity or any attitude — they were appreciative, humble and joyful to be around. Herb always created an enviornment where you didn’t feel like you were working.

The stunning photos have an undeniably serene quality to them, and in the photo-filled days of Twitter and Instagram, there’s something so refreshing about seeing vintage photos from the ’90s. And of course, we love Kate.

We strongly suggest you visit Line‘s website to look at all the photos and read the interesting full-length interview with Tolot.