Kate Middleton’s Weight is Discussed, Body is Amazing

It seems sad that as soon as a woman enters the sphere of celebrity, immediate discussion doesn’t turn to her accomplishments, quality of her friendships, demeanor or intelligence it goes straight to the booty.

According to the Huffinton Post, there was some talk directly of Kate Middleton‘s increasingly willowy frame at an appearance in Ireland last week. A woman named Heather Lindsay, told Middleton “not to lose any more weight,” and apparently Middleton remarked that it was just part of the wedding plan.

Palace officials are refusing to comment, which is smart, but now that Kate lost the red coat in favor of a white bikini, the internets are going crazy.

The girl is getting married in less than two months, of course she’s going to skip the crumpets with the tea. I have friends who went from Happy Hour three nights a week to spinning class at 5AM every morning to deal with the coming glare of the videographer’s lens.

It’s normal, weight obsessed people, and she looks hot. Go Will.