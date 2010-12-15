Kate Middleton’s Wedding Dress: Designer Sketches!

This morning, WWD published an amazing story Instead of continuing to speculate about what Kate Middleton will wear on her wedding day, the publication reached out to esteemed designers from around the world, asking them to sketch suggestions for the Princess’ dress. We’ve picked some favorites from the likes of Jason Wu, Vera Wang and Karl Lagerfeld and even if these gowns remain a figment of the designers’ imaginations, we think that each and every one is fit for a Princess.
Frida Giannini imagines a perfect balance of elegance and contemporary glamour in her dress for Gucci, using "clean lines, soft shapes and classic touches such as the boat neckline and distinctive train."
Jason Wu suggested "mixing traditional opulence with a very clean aesthetic for this modern-day princess."
Kimberly Ovitz decided to take a less-is-more approach to the Princess' gown. I wanted her to wear something as minimal and spare as possible that brought out her natural beauty."
Monique Lhullier regularly designs dresses for the rich and famous, but no wedding is quite as magical as a royal one. She sketched a design that is "a modern mix of the traditional and contemporary.
Nicole Miller has a very clear vision for Ms. Middleton on her wedding day: "I think no poof and froufrou. Elegant with a modern twist. A little sexy, but also modest.
Peter Copping's (of Nina Ricci) creation for the Princess is light as a feather, [with] layers of lace and organza."
CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund runner-up Prabal Gurung chose a full skirt that's fit for a Princess. The look is regal with respect for the heritage of the royal family but represents what modern Europe is all about.
Reem Acra compliments his simple A-line gown with a long train, veil and embroidery to add drama "Its regal and sophisticated.
Alberta Feretti imagines Kate in an "embroidered, fluid-silhouette dress."
The always colorful Chris Benz believes that Kate "represents a new freshness to the monarchy," hence the modern design.
Vera Wang's traditional design mixes lace, silk tulle, a high-necked bodice, a voluminous skirt and elbow-length sleeves. It "feels regal, yet poetic.