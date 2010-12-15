Kate Middleton’s Wedding Dress: Designer Sketches!

This morning, WWD published an amazing story Instead of continuing to speculate about what Kate Middleton will wear on her wedding day, the publication reached out to esteemed designers from around the world, asking them to sketch suggestions for the Princess’ dress. We’ve picked some favorites from the likes of Jason Wu, Vera Wang and Karl Lagerfeld and even if these gowns remain a figment of the designers’ imaginations, we think that each and every one is fit for a Princess.